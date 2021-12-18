Rental property coordinator encourages people to check for damage

The city of Leavenworth's rental property coordinator is encouraging people to check their properties for damage following Wednesday's strong winds.

Lawrence Levine said he sent a notice to landlords encouraging them and their tenants be alert to possible damage.

"It would apply to anybody who has property in Leavenworth," he said of the advice.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha said weather gauges in Leavenworth and Lansing recorded wind speeds of more than 60 mph Wednesday. He said volunteer weather spotters reported wind speeds of 70-80 mph in various locations Wednesday as storms passed through the county.

The strong winds brought down trees, utility poles and power lines in Leavenworth County.

According to Levine, such winds can result in "structural damage, such as chimney covers, roofing tiles damaged or blown off, possible damage to soffits and fascia, and other issues that can contribute to leaks in the roof. There are often issues with fallen limbs and broken branches."

He said people may not ordinarily discover damage such as dislodged roof tiles until the next rainfall or snowfall.

In the wake of the strong winds, the Kansas Attorney General's Office is cautioning people about possible scams from fraudulent contractors.

"After storm damage, our instinct is to clean up and make repairs as quickly as possible," Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release. "Unfortunately, fraudulent contractors often rush into storm-damaged areas to take advantage of local residents in their time of need. It’s important to keep your guard up to avoid becoming victimized again by a scammer."

The news release notes that, with few exceptions, roofing contractors operating in Kansas are required to register with the Attorney General's Office. An online directory of registrations can be found at www.InYourCornerKansas.org.

