School board approves 'premium pay' for employees

Employees of the Leavenworth public schools will receive what a school board member referred to as premium pay during the second semester.

During a meeting this past week, board members voted unanimously to pay classified employees an additional $10 per day and certified employees an additional $20 per day.

The district's classified staff includes positions such as secretaries and custodians. The district's certified staff includes teachers.

In his motion for the premium pay, board member Doug Darling said the additional pay will begin Jan. 4 and continue through the remainder of the school year.

Jan. 4 is the date classes will resume in the district following a winter break that starts before Christmas.

Darling said employees will have to be physically present in order to qualify for the premium pay.

Superintendent Mike Roth said the purpose of the premium pay is to acknowledge staff members who are spending more time and creating more resources due to students lagging behind.

Board members approved the premium pay after meeting behind closed doors in an executive session to discuss personnel matters.

Also following the executive session, board members voted to extend Roth's contract and give him a pay raise.

Board members voted to extend Roth's contract through the end of the 2023-2024 school year. They also approved a 2.5% raise for the superintendent.

The raise will go into effect July 1. With the raise, the superintendent's annual salary will be $189,034, according to Jake Potter, director of public relations for the Leavenworth public schools.

Roth has been the superintendent of Leavenworth public schools since 2014.

