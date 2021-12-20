2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

The deaths were reported as part of a weekly COVID-19 update released Monday.

The Health Department did not release many details about the two people who recently died.

A comparison of Monday's update with information released Dec. 13 indicates one of the deaths involved a person who was between the age of 35 and 44. The other death involved a person who was between the age of 75 and 84.

A total of 86 Leavenworth County residents have died from complications with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thirty-eight of the deaths were reported last year. The rest occurred in 2021.

The Health Department also reported Monday that 227 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Leavenworth County since Dec. 13. Of the new cases, 176 involve people who are not vaccinated for COVID-19.

A total of 11,107 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Four Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. All four patients are not vaccinated for COVID-19, according to the Health Department.

On Thursday, the Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people who are 12 and older. The walk-in clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road.

The Health Department hosted a vaccination clinic Monday for children between the age of 5 and 11.

Because of observance of the Christmas holiday, the Leavenworth County Health Department's weekly vaccination clinics for children and adults will take place on the same day next week.

Both clinics will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 30, according to the Leavenworth County government's website.

The Christmas holiday also will delay the Health Department's weekly COVID-19 update next week. An update generally is released each Monday afternoon. But next week's update will be released Dec. 29, which is a Wednesday, according to the Health Department.