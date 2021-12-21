Bill prevents dishonorable discharges for refusing vaccine

A Kansas senator says legislation approved by Congress will prevent members of the armed forces from being dishonorably discharged for refusing to take a COVID-19 vaccine.

"I support the vaccine," U.S. Sen. Roger Marshal said. "I support the booster, but I do not support mandates."

Marshall said an amendment he sponsored was included in the National Defense Authorization Act, which was approved last week by the Senate. The defense spending bill already had passed in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Marshall said each branch of the military will determine what happens to members who choose not to be vaccinated for COVID-19. But he said the amendment will prevent the result from being a dishonorable discharge.

"We just wanted to make sure it is not a dishonorable discharge," the Republican senator said.

Marshall said a dishonorable discharge can make it difficult for a veteran to find a job and can impact a person's voting rights and veteran benefits.

Despite his support for the amendment, Marshall, who is a physician, recommends older Americans and people with underlying health conditions talk to their doctors or pharmacists about getting booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines.

"You'll need a booster to fight the Omicron variant," he said.

The Omicron variant is a variant of the coronavirus. It likely spreads more easily than the original virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

