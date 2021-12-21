Board approves termination resolution

The Leavenworth Times

When they met last week, Leavenworth school board members approved a resolution to notify a middle school teacher they intend to terminate him for inappropriate interaction with a student.

Board president Judi Price read the resolution of their intent to terminate the contract of Daniel Hansen before board members voted unanimously to adopt the document.

The school district's website indicates Hansen is a music teacher at Richard Warren Middle School.

According to the resolution read by Price, the school board is accusing Hansen of inappropriate communication and interaction with a student. He also is accused of violating board policies related to staff-student relations, electronic communication with students and sexual harassment.

Hansen can request to have a hearing on the matter before a hearing officer.

Hansen has worked for the school district since 2020, according to the resolution.