Jack honored during retirement reception

Friends and colleagues took the opportunity last week to honor the retiring director of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation.

Steve Jack is retiring as the executive director of the economic development organization after nearly 15 years on the job.

"We will reap the benefits of Steve's 15 years for years to come," said Harland Russell.

Russell is a member of LCDC's executive committee and previously served as the organization's president.

Jack's last official day with LCDC will be Dec. 31. But he was honored Friday during a retirement reception.

Josh Hoppes, president of LCDC's Board of Directors, called Jack "one of the most respected economic development professionals in the region."

Hoppes said LCDC is an organization that "punches well above its weight class." And he credited Jack with helping to attract the largest economic development project in the history of Leavenworth County.

Earlier this year, officials with Hill's Pet Nutrition announced the company will build a factory at the Tonganoxie Business Park. Officials initially announced the company would invest $250 million in the plant. But it is now believed the investment will be closer to $325 million.

Russell also credited Jack for his work on the Hill's Pet Nutrition project. Russell acknowledged a lot of people were involved in the project.

"But Steve worked his tail off," Russell said.

Dan Gutshall, vice chairman of the Leavenworth County Port Authority, said there are many exciting things ahead in the county because of Jack.

The Port Authority is a partner organization of LCDC.

"We're going to miss his leadership tremendously," Gutshall said.

