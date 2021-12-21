Judge dismisses inmate's petition

A judge has dismissed a petition filed by a man who was convicted of murdering a guard during a 1993 riot at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

LaJuan E. Clemons filed a petition for an emergency writ of habeas corpus in Leavenworth County District Court, arguing he should be released.

But District Judge Gerald Kuckelman dismissed the petition during a hearing Thursday.

Kuckelman said Clemons' legal argument was flawed. The judge also said Clemons had presented no relief that could be granted.

Clemons, 57, was convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer in connection to a May 22, 1993, riot at LCF, according to court documents.

He was in prison at the time because of a previous murder conviction in Johnson County, according to a website for the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Clemons is being housed at a prison in another state. Thursday's hearing on the writ of habeas corpus was conducted using the Zoom videoconferencing service.

An attorney, James Floyd, was appointed to represent Clemons. But Floyd asked to withdraw from the case because Clemons wished to represent himself.

Kuckelman attempted to discourage Clemons from representing himself, who admitted he had no legal training.

"People go to law school for a long time to learn how to do this," Kuckelman said.

The judge said the written pleadings Clemons had submitted on his own behalf were not very good.

"Some of the legal stuff in there is not very accurate," he said.

Clemons said he wished to go forward representing himself and Floyd was allowed to withdraw.

During the hearing, Clemons argued he was innocent because a document he previously filed in the case called an "affidavit of facts" was not rebutted by County Attorney Todd Thompson.

"He agreed with everything I said," Clemons said.

Thompson said he did not agree with the document filed by Clemons.

Kuckelman said he did see a legal basis for the argument that the county attorney had acquiesced to Clemons' version of what happened by not replying within 30 days.

