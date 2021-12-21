Loader operator killed in accident

The Leavenworth Times

The operator of skid-steer loader was killed in an accident on private property in northern Leavenworth County, according to an official with the Sheriff's Office.

The accident was reported at 5:45 p.m. Monday on Turner Road near County Road 17, which is 207th Street.

Undersheriff Jim Sherley said a house is being worked on at that site.

A 29-year-old Independence, Missouri, man was operating a skid-steer loader. He was thrown from the loader when the load he was moving shifted. After being thrown, the man was run over by the loader, according to Sherley.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.