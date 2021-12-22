City clerk leaving

Leavenworth's city clerk is leaving her position to take another job.

Carla Williamson said her last official day as city clerk will be Jan. 3.

Williamson said she is semi-retiring, but she will still work part-time for the Blue Valley school district in Overland Park.

Williamson has been the city clerk for six years. Prior to that, she worked as the deputy city clerk.

She has been employed with the city of Leavenworth for about nine years.

"I started with the city on Valentine's Day in 2013," she said.

When she joined the city, she worked under former City Clerk Karen Logan.

"She was my mentor, the one who trained me," Williamson said.

As city clerk, Williamson's office is responsible for overseeing various records and historical data for the city government. Her office also issues various licenses on behalf of the city.

"I take care of all insurance claims," she said.

She also plays a role in the issuance of city bonds, and works on updates that may be needed for the city's code of ordinances. She also takes minutes for City Commission meetings.

"It's just kind of a hodgepodge of stuff," she said of the city clerk's duties.

Williamson is leaving her position in Leavenworth after moving to Overland Park to be closer to family.

She will work part-time as the attendance clerk for Blue Valley West High School.

Williamson said she will miss the people she works with at Leavenworth City Hall as well as interacting with members of the public.

City Manager Paul Kramer said a new city clerk has not yet been named. Interviews for the position will begin this week.

Kramer said he hopes the new city clerk will be named within the next couple of weeks.

