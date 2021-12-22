Deputies seize 1,000 fentanyl pills, other drugs during search

The Leavenworth Times

A man was arrested when authorities seized suspected drugs during a search of a Leavenworth residence, according to the Leavenworth County undersheriff.

Members of the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant Monday at a home in the 1200 block of Klemp Street.

According to Undersheriff Jim Sherley, the search warrant was obtained because of suspected distribution of drugs.

A 23-year-old man who lives at the residence was taken into custody. He was arrested for alleged drug possession.

During the search, deputies seized about 1,000 pills that are believed to be fentanyl, 30 grams of suspected cocaine and 10 grams of suspected marijuana. Deputies also seized items considered to be drug paraphernalia such as scales and pipes.

Authorities also seized a firearm and $145 in cash.

The investigation is ongoing. The case will be forwarded to the County Attorney's Office for a determination about charges, according to Sherley.