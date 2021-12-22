Two injured in fire

The Leavenworth Times

Two people were taken to the hospital following a residential fire in Basehor, a fire department spokesman said.

A dog also was killed in the fire.

The fire was reported at 10:11 a.m. Tuesday on North 153rd Terrace in Basehor. Mike Lingenfelser, chief of the Fairmount Township Fire Department, said the fire was located in an unattached garage that had been converted into living quarters.

Four people were in the structure at the time the fire started, but they made it out of the structure before firefighters arrived. Two of them were taken to the hospital, according to Lingenfelser.

The structure was reported to be fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on the scene.

The Fairmount Township Fire Department received assistance from the Bonner Springs and Sherman Township fire departments.

Lingenfelser said the cause of the fire is believed to be a candle that was left unattended while people were asleep in the structure.