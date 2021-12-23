Commissioners vote down permit request

Leavenworth County commissioners have voted down a special use permit request for a fencing company that previously did not complete a job for the county government.

The SUP for Forever Fencing, 25701 Donahoo Road, was defeated Wednesday by a split vote of the commission. Three commissioners, Jeff Culbertson, Vicky Kaaz and Doug Smith, voted against the permit. The remaining two commissioners, Mike Smith and Mike Stieben, voted in favor of the permit.

The business had been operating without a special use permit even though one is required because it is located in an area that is zoned for residential use.

According to County Counselor David Van Parys, the company was paid $33,186 by the county in 2008 to replace fencing as part of a road improvement project. But the project was never completed.

Commissioners first considered the SUP application Dec. 1. But they tabled the matter at that time.

Raymond and Lisa Reynolds were applicants for the SUP.

Raymond Reynolds addressed commissioners at the beginning of Wednesday's meeting.

He argued the matter of the 2008 project had been settled and should not have been brought up as commissioners considered the special use permit.

During the Dec. 1 meeting, Van Parys disputed that an agreement had been reached between the county and Forever Fencing to resolve issues resulting from the 2008 project.

Raymond Reynolds said he also believes there was miscommunication with the Leavenworth County Planning and Zoning Department in 2018.

County officials stated that Raymond and Lisa Reynolds were notified in 2018 that they were violating county regulations by operating their business without a special use permit.

"I can assure you there will be no more miscommunication and that we will follow all the rules and comply," Raymond Reynolds said Wednesday.

Stieben made a motion to approve a resolution to issue the special use permit. He added the condition that burning be prohibited on the property where the business is located. He also added a condition that all required documents be provided before the permit goes into effect.

Planning and Zoning Director Krystal Voth said her department was still waiting on a tax clearance document. She said the applicants indicated they are waiting to receive the document from the state government.

Raymond Reynolds told commissioners during the meeting that he had removed a burn pile from the property.

"There will be no more burning from me," he said.

At the suggestion of Commission Chairman Mike Smith, Stieben added the condition of limiting the special use permit to a one-year probationary period.

After the application was voted down, KiAnn Caprice, attorney for the applicants, said she made an earlier request that Doug Smith recuse himself from voting on the permit application.

Doug Smith, who previously worked as the county's road and bridge superintendent, was among the commissioners who voted against the permit.

"I do think there is a personal bias that is there and why he was voting against Forever Fencing," she said.

Raymond Reynolds also argued Doug Smith should have recused himself.

Van Parys said each commissioner has a duty to weigh matters impartially.

He said commissioners also have a duty, absent a clear conflict of interest, to serve in their positions and render decisions.

Van Parys said a direct financial interest would be a clear conflict of interest.

"Absent of that, it is discretionary and based on the judgment of the individual members of the board," he said.

In other business

The Leavenworth County Commission:

• Approved a resolution to approve the redistricting of the County Commission districts.

The resolution was based on a redistricting map that was favored by a majority of the commissioners during earlier meetings.

The resolution was approved 4-1 with Commissioner Culbertson voting against it.

• Approved amendments to the county's 2021 budget. County Administrator Mark Loughry said the amendments do not change any of the tax levies for the budget.

• Discussed a request for a public forum to discuss vaccinations and public health policy in the county.

Mac McCowen addressed commissioners at the end of the meeting about convening such a forum. He previously had sent a request for the forum to the commissioners.

Commissioner Mike Stieben brought up the issue earlier during the meeting. He did not support the forum but suggested members of the public can submit questions to be addressed by the county health officer.

Stieben also asked for the county health officer to give a report to the County Commission.

Commission Chairman Mike Smith said he anticipates a presentation by the health officer to the commissioners within the next few weeks.