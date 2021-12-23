Lansing choirs to be featured in television special

Two choirs from Lansing High School will be featured on a television special that will air on Christmas.

Performances of the school's Legacy Singers and Women's Ensemble were recorded last month for the "Sounds of the Holiday" program, according to Brian White, director of choral activities at Lansing High School.

The program, which features performances of Christmas songs by choirs from the Kansas City area, will air at 7 a.m. Saturday on KSHB.

KSHB, also known as Channel 41, is the NBC affiliate for the Kansas City area. The program also will air at 6 p.m. Saturday on KMCI, which also is known as 38 the Spot.

The program will air again at noon Jan. 1 on KSHB, according to White.

White said this is the fourth year Lansing students have participated in the "Sounds of the Holiday" program.

"This is one of my favorite experiences of the school year," Lansing High School senior Toni Hudalla said in a news release. "It's great to record so that relatives who can't travel are able to view our performance and for our choirs to be able to see the results of our hard work on television."

Hudalla is a member of both the Legacy Singers and Women's Ensemble.

The two choirs' performances for "Sounds of the Holiday" were recorded Nov. 10 at Nebraska Furniture Mart in Kansas City, Kansas, according to White.

The store is a sponsor of the television special.

