New Alliance director says organization rebuilding

Michael Trapp said the Alliance Against Family Violence has had a lot of turnover, which has resulted in gaps in communication.

He said part of his job as the Alliance's new executive director is addressing rumors about the status of the organization.

"We are financially solvent," he said.

But he said the organization is in a rebuilding process.

Based in Leavenworth, the Alliance Against Family Violence offers services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Trapp said the organization also helps survivors of human trafficking and stalking.

He said the Alliance operates a shelter and provides court advocacy.

"We have a 24-hour hotline," he said.

The Alliance Against Family Violence ceased operations in 2017 due to financial difficulties but reopened in 2019.

Trapp wants to expand the Alliance's non-residential services.

He said many victims of sexual violence and domestic violence may not need to stay at a shelter. But they may need other services.

He said the Alliance will begin a non-residential support group program next month. He said people can call the organization's hotline, 913-675-7217, for more information.

Trapp said he also is interested in opening a non-residential office for the Alliance.

He also wants to reach out to stakeholders to discuss the best way to provide a coordinated community response to domestic and sexual violence.

Originally from Monroe, Michigan, Trapp has a master's degree in sociology. Trapp said he has worked more than 30 years in social services.

He joined the Alliance Against Family Violence in November.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR