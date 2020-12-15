Trial continued in murder case

A trial has been continued for a man who is facing a murder charge in connection to a deadly pursuit in Leavenworth County.

The trial for Anthony J. Dorsey had been scheduled for Monday. But Leavenworth County District Court has not yet received approval from the Kansas Supreme Court to resume jury trials.

No new trial date has been set for Dorsey, but a pretrial conference is scheduled for Feb. 10, according to court records.

Dorsey, 30, is charged with what is known as felony murder, which is a form of first-degree murder, as well as fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred Sept. 30, 2019. Dorsey allegedly was fleeing from a state trooper on Interstate 70 when he was involved in a crash in southern Leavenworth County. Another driver, Nathan Pena of Brookfield, Illinois, was killed in the crash.

The pursuit reportedly began in Wyandotte County.

Under state law, felony murder occurs during “the commission of, attempt to commit, or flight from any inherently dangerous felony.”

Dorsey remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

