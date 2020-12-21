LETTER: Patriotic heritage

Rich Kiper/Leavenworth

To the editor:

I appreciate Mrs. Crow for sharing her memories of living on a military installation. Many of us can relate to those experiences.

Unlike Mrs. Crow, I never lived on an Air Force base, so I am not familiar with their ceremonies. I am, however, very familiar with Army ceremonies as prescribed in Army Regulation 600-25.

On Army installations, “Taps” is not sounded at 4 p.m. (1600). On Army posts “Retreat” is usually sounded at 5 p.m. (1700) to signify the official end of the work day. It is during “Retreat” that the flag is lowered.

“Taps” is sounded at funerals and at “lights out,” usually around 9 p.m. (2100). In the Army, it would never be played at 1600 unless it was for a funeral.

Air Force installation commanders can designate the times for “Retreat” and “Taps” according to Air Force pamphlet 34-1202. The commander cannot, however, allow “Taps” to be played while the flag is being lowered at “Retreat.”

I thank Mrs. Crow for reminding all of us of our patriotic heritage.