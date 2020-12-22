LETTER: Personal rights

Pat Davidson/Leavenworth

To the editor:

Recently I had someone knock on my door. When I answered it, it was a neighbor who I recognized. I came out on the porch and he started talking about a group calling itself We the People and a petition they were circulating to have Leavenworth’s city mask mandate put to a vote of the people. He explained that it was enacted in an unconstitutional manner and was unfair to churches.

I have read the ordinance and it appears that it was properly enacted. I didn’t see anything in it that was prejudiced against church services. I think God can probably hear you right through the thickest mask. I’ve even heard that you don’t even need to speak – God knows your thoughts. I think God would probably prefer that we took care of each other in our actions.

I told him that I thought he was wrong, that I was glad they did put the mandate in place and that I thought that they should have done it a lot earlier. I’ve heard a lot of comments about these types of regulations interfering with their rights. I guess they don’t teach civics anymore in school because some people are so concerned about their rights that they forget that with rights come responsibilities. My rights only extend insofar as they do not interfere with your rights, but neither of us have the right to endanger another.

We elected the people who sit on the Leavenworth City Council to perform actions such as this mandate. Everyone who had the chance to vote for those representatives has already voted, and I don’t really think my tax dollars need to be spent for a frivolous special election because someone feels that their rights were infringed upon.