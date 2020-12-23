GEN Z: Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Chloe Berg

With 2020 coming to an end, the COVID-19 vaccine is out to specific groups of people such as health care workers and the elderly. The vaccine is also available for government officials.

A new survey has shown what America initially thinks about it as 56% say they do not plan to get the vaccine once it is available. Of those, 35% just don’t trust vaccines in general, 28% are not confident in the development and approval process and 24% are concerned about adverse effects.

Health experts have their plates full to try and combat these concerns. The survey also found that individuals who are more likely to be adversely affected by COVID-19 are significantly more willing to be vaccinated once they are able. Most of the people in the generations that would be affected greatly (Baby Boomers and the Silent Generation) plan to get the vaccine once available. Specifically, 52% of Baby Boomers and 58% of the Silent Generation plan to receive the vaccine, compared with just 36% of Gen Z. Those with underlying health conditions are 94% more likely to get the vaccine than those without underlying conditions.

Of the 36% of Gen Z that plan to receive the vaccine, 33% said they will wait until there is a better understanding of the long-term adverse effects.

Other generations, such as Millennials and Gen X, are the most likely to distrust vaccines overall.

Chloe Berg is a Leavenworth native and student at Benedictine College.