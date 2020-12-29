RICH KIPER: Supporting the majority of voters

Rich Kiper

Letters to the editors of the Leavenworth Times and the Kansas City Star have been replete with attacks on Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sen.-elect Roger Marshall. Their ire is based upon Schmidt and Marshall supporting the Texas-led effort to extend the deadline for ballot certification in four states. The objective was to determine whether there were irregularities in the ballots of those states.

Samples of the vitriol against AG Schmidt include that he is “trying to force a dictatorship on the American people,” that he is “dishonor(ing) our government,” that he has “demonstrated an arrogant indifference to the rule of law and the basic principles of democracy,” that he is “small minded,” that he is “a man who would be king” and that he “should now resign.”

With no scintilla of evidence, one individual made the irresponsible, if not idiotic, charge that he was “afraid of violence aimed at (him) and his family.”

Many similar charges can be found in attacks on newly elected Sen. Roger Marshall. One claim is that he was “willing to ignore the Constitution.” Of course, the writer in his diatribe failed to define either the specific article of the Constitution Marshall was ignoring or any case law to back up his charge.

In Kansas, 771,406 or 56.2% of the voters supported Trump. Democrats’ votes came to 570,323 or 41.6%.

I appreciate that AG Schmidt and Sen.-elect Marshall supported the majority of voters who voted for President Trump. I applaud their willingness to step up and lend their voices to ensure that the election was fair.

The Supreme Court rejected the Texas et al lawsuit primarily on lack of standing. Unfortunately, the justices did not address the merit of whether the four states in question followed federal and state law in their election processes.

Opponents of Trump, Marshall and Schmidt should realize that nothing they did was illegal. Their actions were wholly consistent with the U.S. Constitution.

I would hope that all of our elected officials would support the will of the people, even if they have to endure the slings and arrows from those who disagree.

Rich Kiper is a Leavenworth Times columnist.