GEN Z: Impact of coronavirus

Chloe Berg

For the younger half of Generation Z, the coronavirus and online schooling have made it difficult for kids to make friends which is pivotal for forging social relationships. Many of their older cohorts have graduated into the chaos of the coronavirus recession.

Maya Tribitt, a junior at the University of Southern California, said “I’m a little worried about ending up like those who graduated around 2008. The year 2020 has been probably the most memorable year in the recent past, with the coronavirus, protests and so much more. This year has been challenging for everyone, but for Generation Z, COVID-19 has made it almost impossible for the older half of Generation Z to get into the workforce. A lot of the fear people my age have about getting jobs right out of college has come from the horror stories of people 10 years older than us. It’s really scary to think that might be our new reality.”

Her thoughts and concerns are valid because a Bank of America research report called OK Zoomer found that the pandemic will impact Gen Z’s financial and professional future the same way the Great Recession did for Millennials. In April, unemployment peaked with Gen Z getting the worst of it. The unemployment rate was nearly 27% for those ages 20 to 24. According to a study by StuDocu, by the beginning of August, 58% of Gen Zers were living with their parents due to the coronavirus.

Chloe Berg is a Leavenworth native and student at Benedictine College.