LETTER: Mask debate

April Cromer/Leavenworth

To the editor:

I recently read a letter to the editor dated Dec. 24, 2020, from Mark Jensen wherein he was concerned about mask littering. Hats off to this patriot for bringing to the attention this serious issue of mask littering. This is yet another reason many citizens of Leavenworth County are concerned with the mask mandates the cities of Leavenworth, Lansing and Tonganoxie are forcing upon their citizens. Citizens of Leavenworth, Lansing and Tonganoxie have not been trained on the proper procedures of the wearing and disposal of PPE.

For those not familiar with PPE, it is an acronym for personal protective equipment. Any employee required to wear PPE is always trained on the proper use and disposal. As such, employers are required to provide their employees with necessary PPE. In the medical field, PPE is changed after contact with every patient and is not reused. If the Leavenworth County public health officer is going to suggest every citizen wear PPE and city councils are mandating as such, then every citizen should be required to have proper training at the expense of the city. Any citizen mandated to wear PPE should not be required at their expense to purchase the PPE.

The mask mandate issue has forced small businesses in Leavenworth County to close and police their own patrons who are helping put food on their table. This mask mandate issue has caused such division in this community and potentially cost the cities more money for clean-up. If the city councils would have left it a recommendation instead of a mandate, we probably would not have all of these new issues surfacing such as reports of possible biohazard waste removal from the city streets.

If you want your voice to be heard, sign the petition so We the People can be heard. Let’s stop government overreach and unrealistic expectations of its citizens.