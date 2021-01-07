LETTER: Civil unrest

Roger F. Harrison/Leavenworth

To the editor:

I am proud of this country. We who have served it and are serving it must be sickened to see our Capitol buildings being occupied by a group of people who wish it to be torn apart. I hope that this group is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I wish that their fathers and mothers, who probably fought for this country, defended it or died serving it, would rise from their graves and spank them. They have gone too far. Those persons who are not protesting peacefully should be jailed for a sufficient length of time, pay fines to repair the damage done to the buildings and lose their right to vote. The damage that they have done to the psyche of this great land is reversible, but it also serves as a reminder as what an individual can do to this great country if we let that person get away with it.