LETTER: Put away the rancor

Rep.-elect Pat Proctor/Leavenworth

To the editor:

Like all of you, I have watched with dismay the events of the last week in our nation’s capitol. I would like to take just a minute to share my thoughts.

First, I spent 25 years as an American soldier upholding my oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. On Monday, I will renew that oath as I begin to serve you as your state representative. There is no place for violence in American politics – from the left or the right of the political spectrum.

Second, the people have spoken, the election result has been accepted by the U.S. Congress and President Trump has conceded. It is time to put away the rancor of this contentious election season and get about the business of making life better for the American people.