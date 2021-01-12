LETTER: Riot reaction

Roger F. Harrison/Leavenworth

To the editor

I have just finished reading the paper. I cannot believe what one writer (paraphrasing) says after what happened in Washington, D.C., that we should put aside all the venom, nasty words and get to work on our country. This writer has supported the person(s) who caused this issue. Sounds to me like that just let it go and we can go on our merry way with no accountability with what occurred. Another writer equates Christmas ornaments and dirty politics. What does the writer call holding a bill up for five-plus months for those in need?

There are groups that feel that they know what is best for this country without even feeling or knowing the suffering going on. They are detached from our country and know only it is about me, me, me.

It is all hands on deck for our country to come out of this situation. Some ideas on both sides are poor, and some are good, so compromise. Some take issue with funding for some programs. Maybe those programs keep people working who in turn buy food from a store that hires persons who need to feed their family.

How did we get here? I say to everyone, “Look in the mirror and see what part you played in it.”

For those who have taken the law into their own hands, no matter in Portland, Kenosha, Seattle or Washington, D.C., you should be prosecuted to the full extent of law.

America is great. We are just having trouble correcting it because my experiences around the world know there is none better.