LETTER: Pandemic?

Randolph Oberlin/Leavenworth

To the editor:

I am shocked that after nearly eight weeks of the mandatory mask ordinances in all major cities in Leavenworth County that we have hundreds more infected with the virus. Seems like for over a year now the health experts have been telling us that masks, social distancing and restrictions on businesses would stop the virus from spreading. We are now well into insanity territory. You know, doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

Let’s review some numbers in Leavenworth County. The county had 76,227 residents after the 2010 census. The results of the 2020 census are still not available and the U.S. Census Bureau estimated that the county had about 81,000 in 2019. Just for conversation, let’s use the number in between (78,000) to do some perspective on our situation today.

As of Jan. 16, 5,405 residents have tested positive for the virus. That’s around 7% of the population spread over 12.5 months. The number that have died from complications with the virus is 42. That’s about 0.05% of the county spread over a year. During this same period, 159 have been hospitalized, which is about 3% of those who tested positive. There are currently 297 active cases which would put the recovery rate at about 95%. This is all since Jan. 1. It doesn’t sound like much of a pandemic.

In 2019, a total 685 people died in Leavenworth County from all causes. I didn’t pull that number out thin air. Got it from the Kansas Bureau of Vital Statistics. Don’t know what the number is for 2020, but shouldn’t the county health people know? Shouldn’t they also know the demographics of what they died from and how old they were for those years? Do they know how many people have been tested? Never hear the numbers of those tested who were negative (me).

Seems to me that all of the measures we were told we had to do were ineffective and unjustified. Politicians doing something is not the same as doing the right thing. The supposed cure was worse than the disease. The virus is going to do what a virus does and it will eventually burn itself out just like past viral infections like SARS and H1N1.

If you think you can give up some of your freedom for security, you will end up with neither. Sign the petition.