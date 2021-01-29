LETTER: Vaccine shortage

Louise Bannister/Lansing

To the editor:

Almost none of us are satisfied with the amount of the vaccines. However, Republican lawmakers are using this as a political tool against Gov. Kelly.

It is important to look at the initial cause of the shortage of vaccines. We should have had a federal effort to manufacture and distribute the vaccines but the Trump administration chose not to and their beloved president was much too busy with lawsuits and calls to state election officials trying to overturn the election results. And of course, he was much too busy planning super-spreader rallies and a bloody insurrection. We all heard him say he was tired of hearing about COVID-19.

Some Republican lawmakers are also ones who do not support wearing masks themselves or having businesses require them. Wearing masks and social distancing are our only protections now until there are more vaccines.