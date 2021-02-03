GEN Z: The big game and the big ads

Chloe Berg

There is only one thing that is on the minds of most Americans this week – the Super Bowl. Two great teams with two amazing quarterbacks are facing each other this Sunday. To some people, the most popular thing about the Super Bowl are the commercials.

For the past couple of years, companies have put out their best commercials for the Super Bowl hoping to get more customers and attention to their product. This year, there are a few major companies that will not be having commercials during the game. These companies have been taking the potential funds that would be used to pay for the ad and giving that money for COVID-19 relief.

“This year’s Super Bowl will look a little different than past Super Bowls,” said Greg Gerfen, advertising instructor at Western Michigan University’s Haworth College of Business. “There are some big names not advertising in the Super Bowl this year.” Some of the major companies that will not be having commercials this year are Anheuser-Busch, which normally runs the Budweiser and Bud Light ads, Coca-Cola, Ford, Olay and Pepsi.

“What’s interesting is Budweiser is going to be taking their money, the $5.5 million that would normally go to a 30-second spot, and they’re going to be buying air time that will go toward pro-vaccine messages to be put out into the marketplace,” Gerfen said.

The Super Bowl is the most-watched television event of the year, giving advertisers a pretty rare chance to reach a mass audience in the media world.

Chloe Berg is a Leavenworth native and student at Benedictine College.