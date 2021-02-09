LETTER: No Coup

Bernd Ingram/Basehor

To the editor:

One of your regular contributors laments the state of affairs after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The violence was idiotic and immature, and any loss of life is unnecessary and disgusting. Many have died, or at least served this nation, to defend our rights and freedoms to peacefully protest and be heard and to vote.

The mainstream media and winning Democrats cite the lack of “widespread fraud sufficient to make a difference” where the recent election of our president would need to be overturned. What we as a nation need to concern ourselves with, however, is the numerous cases of localized fraud and illegal activities that occurred. If our Congress wants to convince Americans of all parties that elections are truly fair and honest, they will need to pursue each set of cases of affidavits, video, personal observation, unbalanced vote counts, sudden influxes of large numbers of votes for one candidate, ejection and restriction of poll observers and changes in state election procedures not established in state law, to report back to the American people on what really happened, why and how.

Jan. 6 certainly was an unruly or crazed mob, and even a riot, and very likely fits the dictionary description of attempted insurrection at the Capitol, while a few miles away a peaceful rally and gathering occurred. I have lived in a country in the midst of a coup, however. There were no tanks, helicopters, other weapons of war and organized leaders ready to take over all facets of the government in a way that would give the leadership of the movement full control. (See historic real examples, including Myanmar recently.)

To call what happened in Washington last month a coup is laughable, but it’s a word that amps up the adrenaline and scares people. The Jan. 6 event looked like it was planned (if that) by a group of high 14-year-olds with crayons. If that’s the best the “opposition” could offer, our country has nothing to fear. But many in the media use the coup term liberally.

The nation is in political crisis, and the riot should be a warning to us all. Some Americans may be tired of the miserable state of legislation we call a Congress, the attack politics of today, blatant hypocrisy and lack of accountability, and yes, cheating on any scale in elections at all levels. If no bipartisan attempt is made to investigate, resolve, install safeguards and assure the public for the next time, we are very likely to see a repeat performance of “Crazies Storm the Capitol.”

That may be more important than taking action on the many things our new president has signed orders on to date.

And as citizens we all have a responsibility to amp it down, keep it classy and “fight” fair.