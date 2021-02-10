GEN Z: ‘My hair, it don’t move’

Chloe Berg

If you are on social media and keep up with funny stories, then you have heard about the Gorilla Glue Girl.

She is a woman from Louisiana who put Gorilla Glue spray in her hair after her Got2b Glued spray ran out. The woman, Tessica Brown, posted a video of herself that went viral in February saying her hair had been stuck for a month.

“My hair, it don’t move. You hear what I’m telling you? It don’t move,” she said in the original video posted to TikTok. She said that she washed her hair 15 times and still did not manage to get the industrial glue out.

According to Gorilla Glue’s website, the glue, which is 100% waterproof and usually used for fixing bathroom tiles, wood flooring and decking, can be removed with acetone or isopropyl alcohol.

Brown posted her journey on her Instagram. She checked into St. Bernard Parish Hospital in Chalmette, Louisiana, in an effort to remove the product. After her visit, she said that her hair still could not move.

Back at her home, her friend managed to cut her ponytail off after using Goof Off superglue remover. Tessica’s scalp kept hardening and she is planning to fly to Los Angeles to meet with a Beverly Hills doctor who says he can remove the rest of the adhesive spray product that started this whole saga.

