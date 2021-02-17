GEN Z: Horror-comedy worth a watch

Chloe Berg

A new low-budget horror film is taking Gen Z by storm. “Willy’s Wonderland,” starring Nicolas Cage, takes place in the fictional town of Hayesville, Nevada. A drifter’s (Cage) car breaks down and he is only able to repay his debt to the mechanic by cleaning up an old, abandoned family entertainment center called Willy’s Wonderland. He soon realizes that not everything is what it seems when the robotic animatronics come to life at night.

Gen Z and Millennials love this new film since it is heavily inspired by the video game Five Night’s at Freddy’s. The similarities parallel the evil animal animatronics coming out after night janitors.

“Willy’s Wonderland” has received a 63% by critics on Rotten Tomato while the audience score is 81%. Owen Gleiberman of Variety wrote a review saying “If Rob Zombie made a slasher movie that was also an ‘attack of the killer Muppets’ movie, it might look like ‘Willy’s Wonderland.’”

“Willy’s Wonderland” is not meant to be the next great horror film, but it is a horror-comedy to watch for a fun.

“Willy’s Wonderland” is available for $19.99 on Vudu and Amazon Prime.

Chloe Berg is a Leavenworth native and student at Benedictine College.