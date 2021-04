Bea Wardlow/Leavenworth

To the editor:

I would like to thank the woman that spotted my driver’s license in the Walmart parking lot. There are still great and good people in Leavenworth. I got a test for COVID-19 and needed to show my Kansas license. I laid it in my lap and forgot. So when I went to Walmart, it fell to the ground. I owe the woman lunch.

I didn’t get her name. The woman knows where I live.

Just many thanks for returning my license. She is amazing.