LETTER: Thank you

Greg Kaaz/Leavenworth

To the editor:

As others have done, I want to take a minute and thank Jamie Miller and his team with the Leavenworth County Health Department. We often criticize our county government but don’t give compliments when deserved. From March 2020, when testing was critical, to today as vaccinations are being given, Mr. Miller has gone above and beyond to protect and serve the citizens of Leavenworth. Even before COVID-19, the Leavenworth County EMS has performed above expectations. We should all be thankful we have such dedicated individuals that work for our county.