LETTER: Get involved

Janette Labbee-Holdeman/Lansing

To the editor:

Lions Club International is looking for new members. We are a service organization that volunteers in many ways in our local communities. In Leavenworth County, we are fortunate to have a Lions Club in Easton, Leavenworth, Lansing, Basehor, Tonganoxie and Linwood. In any of these locations, you can serve the communities with your friends and neighbors, making your community a better place.

Each club is dedicated to providing support for eyesight by aiding kindergarten and elementary schools with eye tests. Members collect old glasses and support the cost of eye exams for those who cannot afford the test or new glasses. Lions Clubs also support students with diabetes to attend diabetes camps run by the Diabetes Foundation. You may have seen us out distributing trash bags in Leavenworth recently or collecting food for the Lansing Middle School pantry and the Mayor Christmas Tree fund. We support our local Scout troops, provide scholarships to high school seniors and raise funds and gather supplies for our local charities that make life better for our friends and neighbors.

Our mission is to empower volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote international understanding.

The month of April is membership month, so each club is looking for people who like to spend a little time on community projects and want to give back to their communities. Go to www.lionsclub.org to get more information about the club of your choice. Thank you for serving.