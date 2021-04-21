LETTER: Spitting contest

Carolyn Tillotson/Leavenworth

To the editor:

In my limited experience, the most successful Kansas state legislators were those who could work with other legislators of both parties and both houses. It can be done. Learning to work with legislators from your own home district should be a given.

Our area has had diligent and competent legislators from both parties. They didn’t always agree on issues. But they acted professionally either way. I learned early on that the legislator you fight with today could be the legislator whose support you need tomorrow.

A spitting contest between our local legislators might make good newspaper or Facebook copy, but it does not gain the trust, respect and support they will need in the next election.