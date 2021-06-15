LETTER: COVID recovery

Randolph Oberlin/Leavenworth

To the editor:

I read that the political entities in Leavenworth County have received or are about to receive about $30 million in COVID relief and stimulus money from the federal government with more to follow.

Don’t know what the specific details are for spending this money are, but have an opinion as to where it should go.

Everyone that lost their job and every business that was forced to close or had to curtail their operations should be first in line.

Based on their tax returns from 2019 and 2020, they should be paid in full for any reduction in income plus a 25% pain and suffering bonus. For those people who were forced out of business, the bonus should be plus-50%.

The money should go to those who were directly impacted and they should be made whole before the politicians and bureaucrats get their hands on any of this money. The lockdowns were ineffective, unnecessary and illegal. There are two amendments (5th and 14th) that contain these words “… nor be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law.” It would nice if government at all levels would actually do that.