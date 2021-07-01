Enjoy freedom and put down the phone

Sandy Turner

When we questioned his nationality, the answer wasn’t quick, as he wasn’t sure. “American?” he whispered as though it was a trick question. It was apparent the grandkids needed a history lesson.

Papa started explaining how his great-great-grandfather came here from Czechoslovakia. It seemed to be an interesting concept to the grandkids but then one asked, “but we’re all American, right?”

It’s sad to think a good majority of us cannot grasp the concept that we are all Americans. The grandson could see the simple truth in just a matter of minutes – we all have different nationalities, beliefs, colors and creeds, but we are all Americans. You would think that would be enough to stop us in our tracks and get a grip on the constant bashing going on about races and nationalities.

The Fourth of July, the day for celebrating our freedom, comes with many costs. Not only the sacrifices from our military but from our forefathers who came to this country, not so long ago, to claim it as their home. The majority of us could trace it back to just a few generations of when the family immigrated to the land of the free.

What do our children and grandchildren think about what’s going on in this land of ours today? Sometimes I worry the world is going to hell in a handbasket and we will leave them with nothing but trouble when our generation passes the baton. Sometimes, if I stop worrying long enough to see the world through the eyes of my grandchildren, I realize it’s still brimming with all of the goodness I sometimes forget to think about.

Watching the grandson dig his heels in the dirt, bounce the bat off of home plate a couple of times and then hear the crack of the ball being hit into centerfield is the true epicenter of Fourth of July for me. Some days I have to disconnect from society, put down the iPhone and enjoy the sparkling eyes of grandchildren who only know the good side of life. Their happiness revolves around what’s happening in the now, not what happened yesterday or last year. They couldn’t care less what color of skin you have, what country you came from or how you speak.

I have high hopes for the children in today’s society. I believe they will rise above what society has handed to them and face the challenges of the world with more compassion and logic than what we are doing now.

I hope your Independence Day finds you free from the world of technology so you can enjoy your freedom. I’m going to embrace mine and play with the grandkids.

Sandy Turner lives in Independence, Missouri. Email her at sandydownhome@hotmail.com