LETTER: Teaching our youth

Charles H. Gregor/Leavenworth

To the editor:

Rich Kiper’s recent column (June 26) pointed out the critical need for public awareness and participation in the upcoming election for school board. This may well be an historic juncture in the development of the curriculum designed to teach our youth American history and the national values it has developed in creating a system of government that promotes individual freedom from oppression. This has resulted into a society that offers its individual citizens unparalleled personal freedom that is the envy of the world.

There are proponents of a new philosophy of teaching our national history in our schools. It is called, among other things, critical race theory. It is supported by the National Education Association (NEA). It centers on race as the root cause for all social and political evils, beginning with the early 1600’s sale of African slaves by African slave merchants to white ship captains who sold the slaves to white farmers in what is now the southern United States. Critical race theory progresses through selective U.S. historic events and concludes that white racism is the cause of all racial strife and injustice. White people, including white infants and children, are guilty of racism and must be aware of, acknowledge and pay for their sins and crimes.

There have been riots and arrests at school board meetings in parts of our country for their outcry against teaching their children such drivel. The major issue, despite the reprehensible new twist on an old tactic, is that the local school boards are losing control of what and how their children are being taught. They are being replaced by the NEA. Parents and local citizens are losing control of what subjects their schools teach, how they are taught and how students are taught to modify their judgment and emotions to fit desired behavioral outcomes.

A well publicized public forum for school board candidates on the subject of critical race theory, conducted by any one of our service clubs, will be an invaluable service to the voting public. If this cannot be arranged, I would suggest, at the behest of the Leavenworth Times, each candidate prepare a written summary of their views on the subject, to include a review of any advisory and/or advocacy communications they have received from any public or tax-funded organization on the subject of critical race theory. Their written notices to the public should then be published in a pre-election issue of the Leavenworth Times.