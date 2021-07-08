LETTER: School policy

Douglas A. Darling/Leavenworth

To the editor:

This letter is in response to Mr. Randolph Oberlin’s letter to the editor that recently appeared in your paper.

I want to thank Mr. Oberlin for his inquiry regarding critical race theory (CRT) and how it relates to Leavenworth public schools. CRT has gained national media attention as an ongoing conversation, primarily among elected officials and special interest groups, related to the wide range of opinions and perspectives on what should and should not be taught in schools.

Leavenworth USD 453 teaches the state standards and competencies as adopted by the Kansas State Board of Education.

Local school boards determine what specific curriculum and educational resources will be used in classrooms.

Critical race theory has not been adopted and/or distributed at the state (Kansas) or local (Leavenworth) level.

USD 453 remains committed to the belief that every student can learn and is entitled to an equitable education. The district works hard to ensure its teachers are well-prepared and supported to serve our diverse student population with a variety of thoughts, beliefs, perspectives and experiences, and to prepare every student for success in every classroom, every day.

Note: Douglas A. Darling is the board president of USD 453.

