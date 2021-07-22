Letter: Lansing school board debate

Donna Gillett/Leavenworth

To the editor:

The Lansing School Board members, parents and others concerned about Critical Race Theory (CRT) being taught in Lansing schools should go ahead and discuss it because there are a lot of facts citizens need to know. However, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who will soon be the next governor of our state, was on national television last week saying that he hopes to ban that indoctrination of our Kansas children.

Getting facts is more reliable than reading the non-journalistic opinion columns in the Leavenworth Times. Last week three such writers clearly had not done their research on CRT. Search online “Epoch News Critical Race Theory.”

It’s unfortunate that former President Carter (D) set up a Federal Department of Education in 1979. The U.S. Constitution does not even mention the word, “education.” The 10th Amendment says: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” Can’t get simpler than that.

