LETTER: Support our youth

Terry Campbell/Basehor

To the editor:

I recently read the article regarding the Unity in the Community Movement and the event recently held at Bob Dougherty Park. With over 25 years in law enforcement and 20 years as an adviser and instructor with the Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, I want to recognize and compliment Mr. Wilson and Chief Kitchens for their support and interest in the young people of Leavenworth.

I also knew and worked with Bob Dougherty and feel confident that he would be very honored and proud that such an event was held at the park named in his honor. Having met and worked with juvenile justice officials throughout our country, it is my firm belief if more time and money were invested in our youth, we would be spending less in building jails and prisons. Programs like Unity in the Community need and deserve our support.

Let’s help build positive relationships with our youth. They will lead and determine our future.

– Terry Campbell/Basehor