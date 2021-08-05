LETTER: Town hall meeting

Jeffrey Howards/Leavenworth

To the editor:

Last Saturday our elected state representative, Pat Proctor, or Col. Pat Proctor as he will not let you forget, held what he billed a town hall meeting. Proctor was elected to represent all his constituents and yet doesn’t hesitate to censor comments on his official Facebook page that he disagrees with or blocks constituents totally.

I was out of state all week so I was not able to attend but Proctor posted a video of the town hall meeting online.

What I saw in that video was scary. That meeting looked more like a recreation of Sinclair Lewis’ “It Can’t Happen Here” or worse yet, like a 1930s video of a Nazi Bund rally in New York City. At this meeting for all his constituents, Proctor couldn’t say enough about how evil Democrats were and how only Republicans can save Leavenworth, Kansas and America.

The only thing missing at Proctor’s so-called town hall meeting were the Brown Shirts and Nazi flags. In 1938, my grandfather stood up to the Nazi Bund in New York and was severely beaten for his efforts. It made national news and the May 5, 1938, issue of LIFE Magazine. Google it and see for yourself.

Today I am afraid that maybe we, Leavenworth, Kansas and America, have crossed a line that we may not be able to recover from. We need to stand up to Proctor and his Bund before it beats us down, too.

– Jeffrey Howards/Leavenworth

Jeffrey Howards is the chairman of the Leavenworth County Democratic Party.