LETTER: Congratulations

Rev. Ronald Grossman/Leavenworth

To the editor:

Congratulations to Jermaine Wilson on receiving more than 1,000 votes in the primary race for commissioner. This amount of support shows just how well-liked and appreciated this current commissioner is. I wanted to take this opportunity to show my support and endorsement for him as a candidate in the general election. As the only current commissioner I support, I hope that we can look forward to great things here in Leavenworth and that the newcomers are successful in taking a place on the Leavenworth City Commission.

– Rev. Ronald Grossman/Leavenworth