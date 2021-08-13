Life happens in just a blink of an eye

Sandy Turner

I don’t think about being over the hill on a daily basis but something small will happen and it’ll set me back a bit. Holy moly, time is going by fast.

The oldest granddaughter is turning 15 and it seems like just yesterday we were playing babies and I was teaching her how to drive the golf cart. How does this happen? It truly does seem like a blink of an eye.

At this point, my getting older isn’t the issue. It’s that the grandkids are getting older. Before you know it they will all be teenagers, and as much as we want to spend time with them, they will want to spend time with their friends.

She’s a dancer and is awesome. I’m not just saying that because I’m the grandma, she really is. Graceful, beautiful and talented. As a freshman, she made the dance team in high school and has her first encounter with a group slumber party, at a senior’s house, no less. I couldn’t be more nervous about it. Not because I think she will do anything her parents have told her not to do, but simply because she’s not a little girl anymore. Before you know it she’ll be leaving for college and we’ll only get to see her on holidays.

I’m excited for the grandkids to grow up and experience life, but at the same time, I dread the days they will have disappointments, heartaches and failures. If I could wish for anything it would be they all have a lifetime of worry-free, stress-free happy days, but that’s just not possible.

Another granddaughter turns 5 today. She’s having a baseball party because she loves playing T-ball. We had all five of the youngest grands this weekend and when she announced there wasn’t a need for her to sit on my lap while driving the golf cart, I almost started crying. How could it be she can already reach the gas pedal?

It’s times like these when I look at the grandkids and am so thankful they live close so we can be involved in their lives. Sure, it’s going to be busy this fall between football, soccer and more soccer, but it pains me to miss any of their games. The older ones are too cool to acknowledge we are there, but they know, and it does matter.

The youngest is 3, getting ready to turn 4 and I feel like I’m running as fast as I can to soak up all the grandkid goodness I can get.

When my kids were little I spent a good amount of time asking God for enough time to get them raised and out on their own. Now I’m asking to see all the grands into adulthood.

I’m sure, in just another blink of an eye, I’ll be asking for enough time to hold my great-grandbabies. It proves the theory of “time flies when you’re having fun.”

Sandy Turner lives in Independence, Missouri. Email her at sandydownhome@hotmail.com