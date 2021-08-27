It’s official – Democrats favor socialism

Rich Kiper

A Fox News poll of registered voters, conducted Aug. 7-10, found that 59% of Democrats have a favorable opinion of socialism, while 67% of Republicans favor capitalism.

That is a significant change from a February 2020 Fox poll that found 40% of Democrats favored socialism, while 50% favored capitalism.

Those polls reflect a major difference between the two parties.

From the August poll we can deduce that Democrats favor the economic systems of Venezuela, China, Cuba, Laos and Vietnam. Their commonality lies in authoritarian leadership.

Democrats must be so proud of having now joined ranks with those countries.

Whether the Democrats supported socialism received a great deal of discussion during the run-up to the presidential election. The catalyst for those discussions was Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders, who declared himself to be a democratic socialist. In both the 2016 and 2020 campaigns, he was often the front-runner.

Stirring the socialist pot were Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and Rashid Tlaib, who are members of the Democratic Socialists of America. AOC has declared that “To me, capitalism is irredeemable.”

Biden consistently stated, “I am not a socialist.” That, however, did not dissuade him from endorsing the 110-page “Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force Recommendations,” also known as the “Biden-Sanders Manifesto.” I’m sure all Democrats read it.

What is socialism? Webster’s defines it as: 1. Advocates “collective or governmental ownership and administration of production and distribution of goods.” 2. “no private property.” 3. “means of production are owned and controlled by the state.” 4. “a state of society in Marxist theory distinguished by unequal distribution of goods and pay.”

Sanders tries to make that outhouse smell like a rose by declaring he is a “democratic socialist.”

According to The Encyclopedia of Political Science, “Democratic socialists argue that capitalism is inherently incompatible with the values of freedom, equality and solidarity and that these ideals can only be achieved through the realization of a socialist society.” Socialism harnesses “our collective wealth to meet everyone’s basic needs.”

The danger is that such misguided idealism could lead to the U.S. becoming a welfare state.

Sanders has made clear that his goal “is aimed at addressing wealth inequality.” President Obama proclaimed that wealth inequality is a threat to our society. That hypocrite has a net worth of $70 million.

Democratic socialism includes a universal basic income that does not require a person to work. Those who do work, and those who work especially hard, are required to donate part of their earnings to those who do not work, but could work.

Democrats proclaim that the pending $3.5 trillion budget bill is “human infrastructure” that “will result … in a progressive reshaping of government.” That is exactly what Democrat Schumer said he would do – “change America.”

And Democrat voters agreed.

The recent $1.2 trillion bill for infrastructure received some Republican support, but they then denounced the additional $3.5 trillion bill as being socialism.

The bill includes spending on universal pre-K, two years of free community college, paid family and sick leave, child tax credits, affordable housing, home health care, job training, clean energy, pathway to citizenship for immigrants, federal subsidies for low-income college students and fitting cars with alcohol-detecting devices.

“Human infrastructure” also includes about $654 billion in Green New Deal-related spending.

Pat Buchanan describes the program as “a quantum leap in the number of Americans dependent on the federal government for the necessities of life.” It is “the greatest leap forward toward socialism of any American president.”

Democrats drumming for socialism must truly believe that big government will meet peoples’ needs. Control of people’s lives is the key to their happiness.

Republicans who espouse free enterprise and hard work stand in the way of utopia.

Democrats who favor socialism are fools. They are ignorant of the failed countries that adopted that scheme. They are too obtuse to heed Sir Thomas More’s 1516 admonition that “misplaced faith in political utopias has led to ruin.” They are blind to the staggering cost associated with the Democrats’ bill.

Clinton was wrong. The era of big government is not over.

Rick Kiper is a Leavenworth Times columnist.