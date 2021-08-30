LETTER: Blood on his hands

Rich Kiper/Leavenworth

To the editor:

Thirteen U.S. Marines were killed in Afghanistan Aug. 26. Their blood is on President Biden’s hands.

Numerous news outlets quoted Obama as saying: “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to (expletive) things up.”

Robert Gates, former secretary of defense under both Bush and Obama, wrote in January 2014: “I think he (Biden) has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

Ben Rhodes, Obama’s former deputy national security adviser, wrote: “in the Situation Room, Biden could be something of an unguided missile.”

Those who voted for Biden were privy to these comments, but they did not care.

They knew what they were getting when they voted for a man who demonstrated less than full mental capacity. Nevertheless, they were comfortable with incompetence.

Biden’s precipitous decision to give an Aug. 31 deadline was beyond foolish. There was no way the U.S. military could ramp up fast enough to organize a controlled evacuation.

The military has to obey an order from the president, no matter how bizarre it is.

There were thousands of Taliban and other terrorist groups gathering around Kabul, but Biden authorized only about 6,000 troops to control those thousands while also attempting to protect the airport.

With the airport surrounded by the Taliban, controlling roads to Kabul and closing the gates into Kabul airfield, 6,000 troops were simply not enough to deal with the Taliban.

We watched as Biden’s sycophants told us on TV that the Taliban could be trusted. Only ignoramuses could believe that.

Now we have 13 dead American soldiers.

Trump began withdrawing troops, but he left 2,500 soldiers in Afghanistan along with intelligence and air assets as deterrents to attacks. Under Trump, the last Americans to be killed in Afghanistan were in February 2020, 11 months before Trump left office.

Biden is responsible for the deaths of at least 13 Americans in seven months.

Do those who supported him understand that the United States has surrendered to the Taliban?

The blood of 13 Americans is on Biden’s hands.

