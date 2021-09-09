LETTER: Biden’s decision

Rich Kiper/Leavenworth

To the editor:

On Aug. 31, the Leavenworth Times published my letter to the editor in which I stated that blood was on President Biden’s hands.

Four days later, Mr. Campbell wrote a letter to the editor taking offense to what I had written.

He made several statements to which I must respond.

First: His first paragraph is puzzling. Nowhere in my letter did I mention military officers. I have no idea what he is talking about.

Second: He then characterizes the president as being “empathetic and compassionate.”

In an Aug. 18 interview with George Stephanopoulos, President Biden made the following statements:

“And if there’s American citizens left, we’re going to stay until we get them all out.” “We’re going to do everything in our power to get all Americans out and our allies out.”

The last flights out of Kabul were on Aug. 31, 2021, Kabul time. Left behind were an estimated 100-200 American citizens and, according to the New York Times, at least 250,000 green card and SIV holders.

President Biden lied.

Mr. Campbell mentioned Presidents Bush, Obama and Trump. The striking difference between them and Biden is that only Biden abandoned American citizens and other allies in a war zone.

Does he consider that abandonment to be “empathetic and compassionate?”

Third: Mr. Campbell writes that the president “has shown respect for our military.”

On Aug. 29, President and Mrs. Biden went to Dover Air Force Base to pay their respects to the fallen men and women. Numerous news outlets reported that at least three times (some say 11) during the ceremony, the president looked at his watch.

Does the commander-in-chief looking at his watch while caskets are being transferred to the hearses honor the military?

Some day we will learn what went on in discussions between the president and the generals. It will be interesting to learn whether, as Mr. Campbell claims, Biden respected military advice or ignored it by making truly bizarre decisions.

A recent Pew Research poll found that 69% said President Biden failed in his handling of the situation. Only 27% said he succeeded.

The president set an arbitrary deadline that was impossible to meet. The result is thousands of Afghans who supported us are now being hunted down by the Taliban.

I cannot accept that the generals involved in the operation would have agreed to Biden’s decision. But because he is the commander-in-chief, the generals had to do the best they could, given that their hands were tied.

Mr. Campbell is right about one thing. We should all be praying for the Americans and our allies who are now in the Taliban crosshairs because of President Biden’s terrible decisions.

