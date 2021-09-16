LETTER: First amendment

Brian Wepking/Lansing

To the editor:

Last week, the two largest universities in the state of Kansas showed two starkly different views on the first amendment to the Constitution of the United Sates.

Early in the week, the University of Kansas cowered behind the first amendment and allowed, without consequence, their student body president to post vile, racist hate speech in a “Death to America” diatribe.

Saturday at the Kansas State University football game, Kansas State University proudly celebrated the first amendment by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and singing “God Bless America” in front of and with the entire stadium crowd.

As a retired Army veteran, I pledged an oath to the Constitution that allows both universities to apply their interpretation of the first amendment.

As an American and Kansan, I applaud Kansas State University for their support and defense of the Constitution and the first amendment.

As an American and Kansan, I am ashamed of the University of Kansas and their feckless and shameful response to hate speech, using the first amendment as a shield to try to absolve themselves of any responsibility for the hate-spewed words of a representative of the university.

As a parent who put three children through the University of Kansas, I regret my financial support.

As a grandparent, I hope all three of my grandchildren attend Kansas State University.

