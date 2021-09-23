Why doesn’t Biden speak out for national unity?

Rich Kiper

Americans across the country recently paused to remember the murder of 2,996 people by radical Islamic terrorists.

Unfortunately, some unleashed their bile against Muslims who had nothing to do with those who flew airplanes into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.

Still, our country came together in the aftermath of the attacks.

American flags flew everywhere. Sporting venues echoed with thousands singing “The Star Spangled Banner.”

But then, in a scant 20 years, all of that has changed.

Within the last few days, American flag memorials honoring deceased service members in Afghanistan were vandalized in Boston, Riverside, California, Michigan State University and Missouri’s Washington University.

On the Fourth of July, cowards burned American flags in a South Carolina cemetery.

Pampered multi-millionaire athletes, who receive more money than 93.3% of American workers, turn their backs on the flag to indicate their contempt for our country.

Contrast them to the United States Military Academy football team running onto the field with each cadet carrying an American flag on Sept. 11.

President Biden made numerous calls for unity during his inaugural address. He acknowledged that “I know speaking of unity can sound to some like a foolish fantasy these days.”

It was a “foolish fantasy” because Biden sows only seeds of disunity.

At the National Archives, there are now trigger warnings on such documents as the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Ignoramuses are so weak that they cannot read our founding documents without seeking therapy?

A few days ago, a Los Angeles teacher displayed posters in her room that read “F… the Police,” and “F… AmeriKKKa.”

Why does Biden not speak out?

Minorities call for their own national anthem. BLM claims that the American flag is “a symbol of hatred” and anyone who flies the flag is a racist.

Once we accepted that we were “one nation under God.” Does BLM become a nation unto itself? Do the 140 nationalities represented in the illegal border crossings become nations within our nation?

Biden is silent.

A Muslim member of the Fairfax County, Virginia, school board demanded that the board honor Muslims during their 9/11 remembrances. Her vitriol included labeling Americans as racists, white supremacists, capitalists, and, of course, the obligatory attacks on Jews.

A Washington state high school was to have honored victims of 9/11 by wearing red, white and blue. Fools masquerading as teachers canceled the event because the colors might be offensive. This is the level to which the left, aided by the Democratic Party, has fallen. Somehow this brings unity to our country?

The self-described uniter says nothing.

Biden is, by leaps and bounds, dividing us. The military, which has been one of the most uniting entities in the country, has been attacked by Biden’s minions as being racist, guilty of “white rage” and engaging in “white supremacy” activities. Biden often joins in the attacks.

Yes, in the 1960s there were real racial problems in the military, but in my four years as a West Point cadet, 26 years of active duty and six years as a government contractor, what I saw was soldiers of all colors doing the right thing for our country.

Biden is dividing us by ordering thousands of workers to get vaccinated or get fired. Hospital workers are leaving because of his dictatorial mandates. Why does the unifier mandate vaccines for citizens, but does not require people who enter the country illegally to be vaccinated?

Democrat Pelosi, during her trip to the United Kingdom a few days ago, proclaimed Republicans to be a cult.

Democrats worship at the altar of abortion where over 44 million Black babies have been sacrificed since Roe v. Wade. Republicans call for an end to the slaughter, but somehow in the Democrats’ perversity, saving Black babies is cultish.

Minority Democrat members of Congress have risen to great heights, then lecture us who go to work every day and fight and die for our country as being morally inferior.

The uniter reads from his teleprompter, turns his back and silently walks away from the American people.

Rich Kiper is a Leavenworth Times columnist.