LETTER: Masonic donation

Timothy Galvin/Tonganoxie

To the editor:

The Kansas Masonic Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to benefitting Kansas communities, has partnered with Henri Lodge No. 190 to donate $2,000 to the Harnden family, a local family in Leavenworth County struggling with medical bills, surgeries and travel expenses associated with their young daughter’s vision loss.

Henri Lodge No. 190 is a Kansas Masonic lodge dedicated to Freemasonry, the oldest surviving fraternal organization in the world. The lodge has 64 members and is committed to supporting activities and projects in the local community. Their most notable contributions include supporting the Tonganoxie Library, the Tonganoxie Children’s Christmas Fund, the local food bank and helping with community events like annual turkey dinners, Easter egg hunts, candy cane hunts, highway clean-up and water distribution during the Leavenworth County Fair Parade.

At Henri Lodge No. 190, our brothers define doing good charitable work by giving back to the community when possible and helping individuals and families in need. This is why we have decided to help the Harnden family with their current situation.

To continue helping individuals and families in need, the brothers at Henri Lodge No. 190 have teamed up with the Kansas Masonic Foundation to donate $2,000 to the Harnden family. Karli Harnden, the family’s 7-year-old daughter, is currently battling vision loss and has become blind in one eye. As she continues to lose sight in her other eye, the family has begun struggling with personal bills, medical bills, travel expenses and surgeries associated with Karli’s vision loss. The funds donated will help cover these additional expenses and help support the family during this time, and a formal donation announcement will take place no later than Oct. 7.

– Timothy Galvin/Tonganoxie