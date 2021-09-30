LETTER: Editorial cartoon

Kathleen Brigg/Leavenworth

To the editor:

I am very disappointed in this newspaper. The cartoon published in Saturday’s edition was offensive beyond words, completely mocking Christianity and our belief that it is wrong to kill the unborn. Abortion is a sin that cries to heaven for justice. Vaccines created and/or tested by way of aborted babies is not something to glorify and certainly not something that should be forced on others. Unfortunately, all the currently available vaccines are abortion tainted no matter how much people try to whitewash and justify it.

This isn’t the first offensive-to-Christians cartoon the editor has allowed. There were others at Christmas time.

– Kathleen Brigg/Leavenworth